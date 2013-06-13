The Buzz

Safeway is a safe haven ... for now

Shares of the supermarket chain surged after Safeway said it was selling off its Canadian operations. But are investors too excited?

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Buzz
  • untitled
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz