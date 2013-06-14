The Buzz

Restoration Hardware rides housing wave

Home furnishing chain Restoration Hardware is a phenomenal turnaround story since its return as a publicly-traded company last year.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Buzz
  • untitled
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz