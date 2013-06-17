The Buzz

Boeing's 787 nightmare is over

The Dreamliner maker's stock is the 2nd best performer in the Dow this year as worries about Boeing's 787 battery problems fade.

CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz