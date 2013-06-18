The Buzz

SPAM gets slammed

Shares of Hormel tumble after the producer of SPAM lowered its earnings outlook for the year. Could the canned meat maker be a takeover target like Smithfield Foods?

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Buzz
  • untitled
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz