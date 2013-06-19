The Buzz

Adobe earnings don't need Photoshop

Shares of the creative software developer surge on better-than expected earnings. It looks like Adobe's move to a cloud-based subscription model is working.

CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
