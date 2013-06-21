The Buzz

Bad day for Oracle's Larry Ellison

Oracle shares plunged on sluggish sales for the second quarter in a row. Is a bumpy transition to a cloud business model to blame?

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Buzz
  • untitled
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz