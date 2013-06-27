The Buzz

Gold bugs getting whacked

Gold investors have had a painful month so far, with prices plunging to near 3-year lows, but the sell-off might be healthy for the broader market.

CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
