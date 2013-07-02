The Buzz

Investors applaud new Zynga CEO

The FarmVille creator announced former Xbox heavyweight Don Mattrick will replace Mark Pincus as new CEO. Investors hope he can turn things around.

CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz