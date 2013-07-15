The Buzz

AT&T, T-Mobile leapfrog for Leap wireless

Shares of Leap Wireless are surging upon news of a $1.2 billion buyout from AT&T. While it may look like AT&T overpaid, it seems they might want to prevent a bidding war with T-Mobile.

CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz