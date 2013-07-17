The Buzz

Apple loses its shine

Shares of Apple slip following reports suggesting the iPhone 5S may be delayed and that consumers aren't upgrading their phones as fast as they used to.

CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
