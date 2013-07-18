The Buzz

Death of the PC claims more victims

An 11% slowdown in PC sales from last year threatens computer makers like Intel, Dell, Microsoft and HP. Will innovation in new areas save them?

CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
