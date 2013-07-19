The Buzz

Wall Street craves Chipotle

Shares of Mexican fast-food chain Chipotle surge after the company reported robust revenue and profits last quarter, despite higher food costs.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Buzz
  • untitled
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz