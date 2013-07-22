The Buzz

Six Flags stock lower after fatality

The combination of a death on a roller coaster in Texas and weak earnings are weighing on Six Flags stock.

The Buzz
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
