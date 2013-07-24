The Buzz

Pepsi pops, but soda sales sag

Despite flat soda sales in the first quarter, shares of PepsiCo soar on reports of strong sales in their salty snack division, which includes brands like Fritos, Tostitos and Cracker Jack.

