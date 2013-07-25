The Buzz

Facebook soars as mobile strategy clicks

Shares of social media giant Facebook are on fire due to a huge jump in mobile ad sales. Over 800 million people now use Facebook on their phones every month.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Buzz
  • untitled
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz