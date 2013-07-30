The Buzz

Fertilizer stocks hit the fan

Shares of Mosaic, Potash, Agrium and other agri-companies were hit hard after a Russian mineral producer pulled out of cartel. The fear is that potash prices will plunge.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Buzz
  • untitled
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz