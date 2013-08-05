The Buzz

Worst finally over for Apple?

Shares of Apple are up almost 20% since the tech giant hit a 52-week low in April and the company reported healthy earnings last quarter.

The Buzz
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz