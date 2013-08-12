The Buzz

J.C. Penney drama takes center stage

With J.C. Penney's shares down almost 35% so far this year, activist investor Bill Ackman is pushing for the board to elect a new CEO as soon as possible.

CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
