The Buzz

Copy this! Xerox prints a turnaround

Xerox is making a comeback. Shares are up 50% in 2013 thanks to restructuring and got a boost Tuesday from an analyst upgrade.

The Buzz
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz