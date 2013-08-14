Strategy Session

High speed trading showdown

Citadel's Jamil Nazarali and former high speed trader David Lauer weigh the pros and cons of computerized stock trading for investors and society.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Strategy Sessions
  • untitled
This video series features interviews with big thinkers—including economists, strategists, financial advisors and portfolio managers—on the economy, markets and investor-related topics.