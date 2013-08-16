The Buzz

People still use Pandora? Apparently.

Pandora shares surged after Goldman Sachs upgraded the streaming radio company to a buy. But isn't Spotify a lot more popular?

The Buzz
  • untitled
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz