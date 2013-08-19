Strategy Session

El-Erian: Lots of uncertainty in September

Mohamed El-Erian helps put the market pullback into context reminding us that the economy is improving, but a lot of policy decisions have been put off until September.

Strategy Sessions
This video series features interviews with big thinkers—including economists, strategists, financial advisors and portfolio managers—on the economy, markets and investor-related topics.