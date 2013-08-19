The Buzz

Apple? Chesapeake a bigger hit for Icahn

Shares of the natural gas company rose Monday after hedge fund manager Carl Icahn boosted his stake. The stock is up more than 50% this year as Icahn's winning streak continues.

