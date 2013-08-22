The Buzz

GameStop soars on PS4, Xbox hopes

Video game retailer GameStop wowed Wall Street with its outlook. The stock has more than doubled this year as investors and gamers wait for new consoles and Grand Theft Auto V.

The Buzz
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz