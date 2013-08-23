The Buzz

Investors dance as Steve Ballmer exits

News of Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer's retirement sent shares surging. Wall Street has criticized Ballmer for not moving into mobile quickly enough.

CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz