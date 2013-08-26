The Buzz

Has Facebook come too far too fast?

Facebook is finally above $40 a share again. It's even getting closer to the high of $45 it hit on the day it went public in May 2012. Investors love the big growth in mobile ads.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Buzz
  • untitled
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz