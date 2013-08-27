The Buzz

Tiffany at all-time high. Thanks, China!

Despite reports that China's economy is losing steam, Chinese consumers are still buying high-end jewelry in little blue boxes. Tiffany's Asia-Pacific sales surged from a year ago.

CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
