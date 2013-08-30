The Buzz

Salesforce soars, but Ellison still wins

Cloud software giant Salesforce, led by an ex-Oracle exec, surges on strong earnings. Oracle is down this year. But Salesforce rival NetSuite has been red hot ... and Ellison is its largest shareholder.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Buzz
  • untitled
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz