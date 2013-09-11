The Buzz

Does Murdoch need to watch his back?

Investment firm Southeastern Asset Management bought a 12% stake in News Corp. Southeastern said it is a passive investment. But the firm recently targeted Dell.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Buzz
  • untitled
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz