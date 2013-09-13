The Buzz

Marissa's magic touch propels Yahoo

Yahoo shares are at their highest level since early 2008. Will investors continue to buy on the company's 'cool' factor, or will reports of a delayed Alibaba IPO kill momentum?

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Buzz
  • untitled
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz