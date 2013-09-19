Strategy Session

Why the Fed is not flip-flopping

Economist Julia Coronado of BNP Paribas says the market had been wrong to assume the Federal Reserve would begin to taper.

This video series features interviews with big thinkers—including economists, strategists, financial advisors and portfolio managers—on the economy, markets and investor-related topics.