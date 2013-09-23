The Buzz

Game over for BlackBerry?

BlackBerry announced massive job cuts and warned of a loss. With sales of new phones slumping, the company's future looks increasingly bleak.

CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
