Forget Marissa. Alibaba fuels Yahoo surge

Marissa Mayer has made Yahoo cool again. But the real story is the rumored IPO of Chinese Internet firm Alibaba. Yahoo has a big stake in Alibaba.

CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
