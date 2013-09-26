The Buzz

Oracle is losing America's Software Cup

Larry Ellison made headlines for Oracle's epic comeback win in this year's America's Cup yacht race. But Oracle's stock is lagging nimbler competitors Salesforce.com and Workday.

