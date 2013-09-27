The Buzz

Nike's stock goes swoosh!

Shares of Nike are riding high in their first week as a Dow company. The stock's at an all-time high thanks to strong earnings and a rosy outlook.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Buzz
  • untitled
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz