J.C. Penney not dead yet

Sales at J.C. Penney weren't as bad as feared. But they were still down from a year ago. The struggling retailer has a lot to prove.

CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
