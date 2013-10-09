The Buzz

You still can't ignore Alcoa

Despite being dropped from the Dow, aluminum producer Alcoa reported solid earnings and it was one of the hottest stocks Wednesday.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Buzz
  • untitled
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz