The Buzz

Netflix on your cable box? It may happen

Shares of Netflix got a nice pop following a report that Netflix is in talks with Comcast to bring streaming video to cable customers.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Buzz
  • untitled
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz