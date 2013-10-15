The Buzz

Coke quenches traders' thirst

Coca-Cola delivered strong growth in emerging markets like China, India, Thailand and Vietnam. Will rival Pepsi follow suit?

CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
