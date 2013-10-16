Strategy Session

Why there isn't a bond bubble

SkyBridge Capital founder and managing partner Anthony Scaramucci thinks the Federal Reserve will keep rates low to fight unemployment and hold the bonds it has accumulated to maturity.

This video series features interviews with big thinkers—including economists, strategists, financial advisors and portfolio managers—on the economy, markets and investor-related topics.