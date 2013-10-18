The Buzz

Can anything slow Chipotle down?

Shares of Chipotle hit all-time highs after the restaurant chain reported a 6% surge in same-store sales. It seems consumers can't resist affordable food luxuries, as shares of Starbucks, Whole Foods and Dunkin' Brands have also reached new heights.

The Buzz
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz