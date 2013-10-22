The Buzz

Whirlpool cleans up

Shares of Whirlpool get a pop after the appliance maker reported solid earnings last quarter. Don't always listen to the Gospel of Wall Street.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Buzz
  • untitled
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz