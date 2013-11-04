The Buzz

Is BlackBerry toast?

More dark days for BlackBerry. The smartphone company decided to end plans to sell itself. It's also dumping its CEO. Shares plunged.

CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
