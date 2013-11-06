The Buzz

Abercrombie is no longer cool

Shares of the controversial clothing retailer plummeted after Abercrombie & Fitch said sales tanked last quarter and that it will be shutting down its Gilly Hicks lingerie unit.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Buzz
  • untitled
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz