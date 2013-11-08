The Buzz

Khakis are back! Gap up on strong sales

Many apparel retailers have not performed well lately, but the Gap is a different story. The company reported strong sales in October and its stock is surging.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Buzz
  • untitled
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz