Retail's good, bad, and ugly

Macy's robust sales report gave investors a shot of optimism about the holiday season. Hopes wilted with meager results from Wal-Mart and Kohl's. You can't judge the state of the economy on a handful of retailers!

CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
