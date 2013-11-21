The Buzz

Green Mountain's caffeine rush

Green Mountain Coffee stock gets a boost on news of a bigger buyback and a dividend. The company continues to defy skeptics.

The Buzz
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz