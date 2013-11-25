The Buzz

Nasdaq 4000: Tech bubble? Not yet

Some private technology companies' valuation seems frothy, but established tech is not out of control so don't bet on the bubble bursting too soon.

CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz