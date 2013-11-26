The Buzz

Tiffany sparkles in China and Japan

Shares of luxury jeweler Tiffany hit all-time highs on a robust outlook and strong sales in Asia. Looks like those fancy yellow diamonds are selling really well.

CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
