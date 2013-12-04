The Buzz

J.C. Penney: The jury's still out

Good news for J.C. Penney. Sales were up big in November. Bad news. Wall Street still wants more.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Buzz
  • untitled
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz